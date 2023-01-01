ITV announces new entertainment slate for 2023

ITV1 and ITVX have announced an array of entertainment to kick start their 2023 schedules.

Ant & Dec are back with a brand new series of their compelling game show Ant & Dec’s Limitless Win (January 7th), offering contestants the chance to win the world’s first unlimited jackpot. The duo will also host a new run of the multi award winning Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway in the spring.

Meanwhile, Gordon Ramsay launches his internationally acclaimed culinary contest Next Level Chef (January 11th), flanked by fellow mentors Nyesha Arrington and Paul Ainsworth as they oversee TV’s toughest and most epic cooking competition.

Joel Dommett once again presides over TV’s greatest guessing game The Masked Singer (January 7th), joined by super sleuths Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall, Mo Gilligan and Rita Ora.

Country music sensation Shania Twain joins the panel of Starstruck, alongside Beverley Knight, Adam Lambert and Jason Manford, with Olly Murs back to host as music superfans transform into their idols for one night only.

Dancing on Ice makes a return, with hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby, skating legends Torvill and Dean and fellow ice panellists Ashley Banjo and Oti Mabuse.

John Bishop is also back with a second series of successful Saturday night topical chat show The John Bishop Show (January 7th).

Katie Rawcliffe, Head of Entertainment Commissioning at ITV said “We’re kicking off a blockbuster 2023 entertainment schedule with our biggest names and best loved formats to keep our viewers glued to their screens, as well as singing, dancing and guessing along.”