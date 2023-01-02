SES vs Intelsat rages on

A slew of legal documents were submitted to Intelsat’s Chapter 11 post-bankruptcy reorganisation on December 28th by lawyers for Intelsat.

In essence, the filings represent the Final Report on Intelsat’s post-bankruptcy proceedings and an application to close certain outstanding matters.

One particular argument is over $12 million of expense and cost claims (“Bill of Costs”) made by SES in relation to its litigation – which is still running – over the 50/50 division of the FCC’s C-band incentive payments.

This batch of documents – the core filing runs to 159 pages – are all part of the wrapping up of Intelsat’s post-bankruptcy actions following on from Intelsat’s exiting of bankruptcy back in February 2022.

The US Bankruptcy Court at Richmond, Virginia, issued a formal notification of these final hearings back in October 2022. The motion to disallow the SES clam is set to be heard on January 31st.

Lawyers for Intelsat are arguing that “SES cannot succeed on these Expense Claims under any theory [and that] SES in fact owes Intelsat multiple millions of dollars.”

Any objections to the application must be filed by January 24th.