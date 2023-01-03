ICASA readies for increase in broadband demand

South Africa’s media and communications regulator, ICASA, has identified seven spectrum bands for auction and subsequent licensing for 4G/5G and future mobile telecoms services.

The seven bands are the first new cellular frequencies made available in South Africa for some 15 years.

The seven bands are:

· IMT700: 703-733MHz and 758-788MHz

· IMT750: 733-758MHz

· IMT800: 791-821MHz and 832-862MHz

· IMT900: 880-915MHz and 925-960MHz

· IMT2300: 2.3-2.4GHz

· IMT3300: 3.3-3.4GHz

· IMT3500: 3.4-3.6GHz

“Some of the radio frequency spectrum assignment plans formalise the arrangements for the spectrum already assigned in the 2022 high-demand spectrum auction. Others identify new high-demand spectrum that the authority intends to make available for IMT services in the near future,” ICASA said in a statement. “Together, these assignment plans will achieve a 215 percent increase in the high-demand spectrum available for licensing through a competitive process.”

ICASA is also looking at three further batches of spectrum for licensing; They are:

· IMT450: 450-470MHz

· IMT850: 825-830MHz and 870-875MHz

· IMT1400: 1.427-1.518GHz

“Finalising these radio frequency spectrum assignment plans marks an important milestone in the allocation and assignment of high-demand spectrum for mobile communications services, applications and content,” commented ICASA chairman Charley Lewis.