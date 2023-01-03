ICASA readies for increase in broadband demand
January 3, 2023
By Chris Forrester
South Africa’s media and communications regulator, ICASA, has identified seven spectrum bands for auction and subsequent licensing for 4G/5G and future mobile telecoms services.
The seven bands are the first new cellular frequencies made available in South Africa for some 15 years.
The seven bands are:
· IMT700: 703-733MHz and 758-788MHz
· IMT750: 733-758MHz
· IMT800: 791-821MHz and 832-862MHz
· IMT900: 880-915MHz and 925-960MHz
· IMT2300: 2.3-2.4GHz
· IMT3300: 3.3-3.4GHz
· IMT3500: 3.4-3.6GHz
“Some of the radio frequency spectrum assignment plans formalise the arrangements for the spectrum already assigned in the 2022 high-demand spectrum auction. Others identify new high-demand spectrum that the authority intends to make available for IMT services in the near future,” ICASA said in a statement. “Together, these assignment plans will achieve a 215 percent increase in the high-demand spectrum available for licensing through a competitive process.”
ICASA is also looking at three further batches of spectrum for licensing; They are:
· IMT450: 450-470MHz
· IMT850: 825-830MHz and 870-875MHz
· IMT1400: 1.427-1.518GHz
“Finalising these radio frequency spectrum assignment plans marks an important milestone in the allocation and assignment of high-demand spectrum for mobile communications services, applications and content,” commented ICASA chairman Charley Lewis.