Roku unveils Select and Plus Series TVs

AT the CES show in Las Vegas, TV streaming platform Roku has unveiled its Roku Select and Roku Plus Series TVs. These Roku-branded HD and 4K TVs are the first to be both designed and made by Roku. The Roku Select and Plus Series TVs, as well as a new Roku TV Wireless Soundbar, will be available in the US in the spring.

Available in 11 models ranging from 24” to 75”, the Roku Select and Plus Series TVs will focus on the features that streamers have come to expect. All HD offerings will include Roku Voice Remotes, while all Plus Series TVs will come with Roku Voice Remote Pros. Roku-branded TVs will offer an expanded audio ecosystem, using the all-new Roku TV Wireless Soundbar, to make consumers’ home theatre set-up simple and wire-free. Additionally, all Roku-branded TV models will continue to offer fan favourite features including Find My Remote, Private Listening, and access to popular content like live TV and sports.

“Over the past 20 years, Roku has been instrumental in what is now the mainstream way to enjoy a great television series, a classic movie, or live sports,” said Mustafa Ozgen, President, Devices, Roku. “Our goal is to continue to create an even better TV experience for everyone. These Roku-branded TVs will not only complement the current lineup of partner-branded Roku TV models, but also allow us to enable future smart TV innovations. The streaming revolution has only just begun.”