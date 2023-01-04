UKTV names Gilmer Marketing Director

Penny Brough, UKTV’s Chief Marketing Officer has announced that Nick Gilmer has been promoted to Marketing Director after joining the company in 2021 as Head of Marketing for Dave and W.

Gilmer will be responsible for the strategic leadership of the UKTV marketing team across UKTV’s linear broadcast network and streaming service, UKTV Play. As Marketing Director, he will aime to translate the company strategy into marketing plans to help drive the performance of UKTV’s portfolio of channel and programme brands and build a high-performance marketing division.

Gilmer jointly acted up as Interim Marketing Director for eight months prior to securing the position on a permanent basis and during his tenure to date he has led brand refreshes for W and Dave.

Brough commented: “After an intensive recruitment process, it was clear that Nick was the perfect fit for the role of Marketing Director thanks to his extensive broadcast marketing experience and the exceptional support he provided during his time jointly covering the role. I can’t wait to see what the marketing team achieves under his leadership.”

Gilmer added: “This is an incredible opportunity to lead a brilliantly talented group of marketers as UKTV goes through a period of exciting change. We’ve got lots to do to help ensure that UKTV continues to grow and I’m delighted to be given the opportunity to help lead that.”

Gilmer started his career at Channel 4, and then worked in ITV’s marketing department for four years before joining the BBC in 2018. He was responsible for BBC iPlayer and BBC One marketing and during his tenure helped reposition iPlayer’s brand and deliver record consumption as well as delivering a refresh of the BBC One on air identity. He joined UKTV in 2021.

Gilmer assumes his new role with immediate effect.