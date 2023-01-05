iPlayer, BBC Sounds set festive records
Viewers and listeners flocked to BBC iPlayer and BBC Sounds in record numbers over the festive period with millions also watching on BBC TV and listening on BBC Radio.
On BBC iPlayer, every day across the ‘festive fortnight’ – December 20th to January 2nd – programmes were streamed more times on iPlayer this year than last year – with December 23rd, Christmas Day and New Year’s Day showing the highest growth year on year (+25 per cent or more). The week of Boxing Day to New Year’s Day marked iPlayer’s best-ever ‘festive week’ with programmes streamed 165 million times.
EastEnders, Call the Midwife, The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, The Traitors and Sam Ryder Rocks New Year’s Eve topped list of most watched programmes.
On BBC Sounds, there were a record 57.7 million plays of all content between December 20th and January 2nd, boosted by three new Miss Marple stories, new drama The Dark Is Rising and the hugely popular Christmas Sounds music offer.
Every day across the festive period, programmes were listened to more times on BBC Sounds this year than last year – with an overall increase of 9 per cent compared with the same period in 2021. BBC Sounds also recorded its best festive day ever, with over 4.7 million plays on December 20th.
“Over the festive season, audiences chose the BBC in record breaking numbers on BBC iPlayer and Sounds for our world class content signalling a brilliant start to 2023 on the BBC,” commented Charlotte Moore, BBC’s Chief Content Officer.
Additional data revealed by the BBC shows:
On BBC iPlayer:
- The week of Boxing Day to New Year’s Day saw programmes streamed +17 per cent more times than the same period last year
- On New Year’s Day, programmes were streamed +30 per cent more than last year – making it iPlayer’s third best day of all time, only behind two days during the FIFA World Cup 2022
- EastEnders had a great festive season, with strong year-on-year growth. The Christmas Day hour-long episode was streamed 2.5 million times, up +61 per cent on the previous year’s Christmas Day episode
- Other dramas including Call the Midwife, Death in Paradise, His Dark Materials, Strike and Happy Valley were also hugely popular
- The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse was one of the Top 10 most-watched episodes over the ‘festive fortnight’ (1.8 million streams) and Sam Ryder Rocks New Year’s Eve was close behind with 1.7 million streams
On BBC Sounds:
- Marple: Three New Stories was the most listened to title on BBC Sounds, and it made up seven of the top ten most popular episodes over the festive period
- Desert Island Discs was the third most listened to programme, after The Archers, with Kirsty Young’s Christmas Day episode the seventh most popular overall this season
- Newscast was the most listened to podcast on BBC Sounds, followed by You’re Dead To Me, Sliced Bread and Uncanny
- Listeners turned to BBC Sounds to soundtrack their ‘festive fortnight’, with a total of 4.2 million plays for music mixes – up 10 per cent from the same period in 2021
- Christmas Sounds the most listened to music mix this season with Sounds Of The 90s: Festive Mixtape the most popular festive episode, followed by Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s Kitchen Disco: Ultimate Christmas Sleigh-list and Mindful Mix: A Winter Walk
The news follows the announcement that across both broadcast and on-demand viewing, the BBC secured the top six most watched programmes, and seven out of the top ten programmes on Christmas Day – with the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special winning Christmas Day ratings in 2022.
BBC iPlayer
The top 20 most streamed programmes (brand/title) between December 20th 2022 and January 2nd 2023 were:
|Programme (Brand/Title)
|Streams
|EastEnders
|23,719,000
|The Traitors
|12,396,000
|Hey Duggee
|10,177,000
|His Dark Materials
|8,160,000
|Bluey
|6,169,000
|Strike
|6,131,000
|Bing
|5,316,000
|Happy Valley
|5,049,000
|BBC News
|4,036,000
|Motherland
|3,968,000
|Gavin & Stacey
|3,963,000
|Call the Midwife
|3,673,000
|Mrs Brown’s Boys
|3,526,000
|Waterloo Road (2006-15)
|3,499,000
|Death in Paradise
|3,454,000
|Ghosts
|2,950,000
|Detectorists
|2,904,000
|Breakfast
|2,794,000
|Numberblocks
|2,528,000
|Sam Ryder Rocks New Year’s Eve
|2,462,000
The top 20 individual episodes streamed on BBC iPlayer in the period were:
|Programme Episodes
|Streams
|EastEnders – 25/12/2022
|2,490,000
|EastEnders – 26/12/2022
|2,363,000
|EastEnders – 29/12/2022
|2,254,000
|EastEnders – 23/12/2022
|2,094,000
|EastEnders – 20/12/2022
|2,037,000
|EastEnders – 27/12/2022
|2,034,000
|EastEnders – 28/12/2022
|1,956,000
|Call the Midwife – Christmas Special 2022
|1,910,000
|EastEnders – 22/12/2022
|1,884,000
|The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse
|1,817,000
|The Traitors – Series 1 – Episode 12
|1,811,000
|Sam Ryder Rocks New Year’s Eve – Part 1
|1,669,000
|The Traitors – Series 1 – Episode 11
|1,569,000
|The Traitors – Series 1 – Episode 10
|1,563,000
|Motherland – Last Christmas
|1,548,000
|Death in Paradise – Christmas Special 2022
|1,502,000
|EastEnders – 01/01/2023
|1,485,000
|Match of the Day – 2022/23 – 26/12/2022
|1,294,000
|EastEnders – 02/01/2023
|1,196,000
|The Traitors – Series 1 – Episode 1
|1,175,000
BBC Sounds
The top ten on demand radio programmes in the period were:
- Marple: Three New Stories
- The Archers
- Desert Island Discs
- The Dark Is Rising
- A Charles Paris Mystery
- Drama on Radio 4
- Dead Ringers
- Agatha Christie: A Very Elusive Woman by Lucy Worsley
- Maigret
The top ten podcasts between in the period were:
- Newscast
- You’re Dead To Me
- Sliced Bread
- Uncanny
- Elis James and John Robins
- Just One Thing – with Michael Mosley
- Putin
- The Witch Farm
- Football Daily
- Bad People
The top ten episodes in the period were:
- Marple: Three New Stories – Miss Marple’s Christmas (Part 1)
- Marple: Three New Stories – Miss Marple’s Christmas (Part 2)
- Dead Ringers – Episode 3
- Marple: Three New Stories – Miss Marple’s Christmas (Part 3)
- Marple: Three New Stories – Miss Marple’s Christmas (Part 4)
- Marple: Three New Stories – Murder at the Villa Rosa (Part 1)
- Desert Island Discs – Kirsty Young
- Marple: Three New Stories – Murder at the Villa Rosa (Part 3)
- Marple: Three New Stories – Murder at the Villa Rosa (Part 2)
- The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse by Charlie Mackesy
The top ten music mixes in the period were:
- Christmas Sounds
- The Sleeping Forecast
- Radio 1 Anthems
- Radio 1’s Dance Anthems
- Ultimate Calm
- Artist Icons Collection
- Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s Kitchen Disco
- Sounds of the 90s with Fearne Cotton
- Hits For Days
- Radio 1 Happy