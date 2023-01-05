iPlayer, BBC Sounds set festive records

Viewers and listeners flocked to BBC iPlayer and BBC Sounds in record numbers over the festive period with millions also watching on BBC TV and listening on BBC Radio.

On BBC iPlayer, every day across the ‘festive fortnight’ – December 20th to January 2nd – programmes were streamed more times on iPlayer this year than last year – with December 23rd, Christmas Day and New Year’s Day showing the highest growth year on year (+25 per cent or more). The week of Boxing Day to New Year’s Day marked iPlayer’s best-ever ‘festive week’ with programmes streamed 165 million times.

EastEnders, Call the Midwife, The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, The Traitors and Sam Ryder Rocks New Year’s Eve topped list of most watched programmes.

On BBC Sounds, there were a record 57.7 million plays of all content between December 20th and January 2nd, boosted by three new Miss Marple stories, new drama The Dark Is Rising and the hugely popular Christmas Sounds music offer.

Every day across the festive period, programmes were listened to more times on BBC Sounds this year than last year – with an overall increase of 9 per cent compared with the same period in 2021. BBC Sounds also recorded its best festive day ever, with over 4.7 million plays on December 20th.

“Over the festive season, audiences chose the BBC in record breaking numbers on BBC iPlayer and Sounds for our world class content signalling a brilliant start to 2023 on the BBC,” commented Charlotte Moore, BBC’s Chief Content Officer.

Additional data revealed by the BBC shows:

On BBC iPlayer:

The week of Boxing Day to New Year’s Day saw programmes streamed +17 per cent more times than the same period last year

On New Year’s Day, programmes were streamed +30 per cent more than last year – making it iPlayer’s third best day of all time, only behind two days during the FIFA World Cup 2022

EastEnders had a great festive season, with strong year-on-year growth. The Christmas Day hour-long episode was streamed 2.5 million times, up +61 per cent on the previous year’s Christmas Day episode

Other dramas including Call the Midwife, Death in Paradise, His Dark Materials, Strike and Happy Valley were also hugely popular

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse was one of the Top 10 most-watched episodes over the ‘festive fortnight’ (1.8 million streams) and Sam Ryder Rocks New Year’s Eve was close behind with 1.7 million streams

On BBC Sounds:

Marple: Three New Stories was the most listened to title on BBC Sounds, and it made up seven of the top ten most popular episodes over the festive period

Desert Island Discs was the third most listened to programme, after The Archers, with Kirsty Young’s Christmas Day episode the seventh most popular overall this season

Newscast was the most listened to podcast on BBC Sounds, followed by You’re Dead To Me, Sliced Bread and Uncanny

Listeners turned to BBC Sounds to soundtrack their ‘festive fortnight’, with a total of 4.2 million plays for music mixes – up 10 per cent from the same period in 2021

Christmas Sounds the most listened to music mix this season with Sounds Of The 90s: Festive Mixtape the most popular festive episode, followed by Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s Kitchen Disco: Ultimate Christmas Sleigh-list and Mindful Mix: A Winter Walk

The news follows the announcement that across both broadcast and on-demand viewing, the BBC secured the top six most watched programmes, and seven out of the top ten programmes on Christmas Day – with the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special winning Christmas Day ratings in 2022.

BBC iPlayer

The top 20 most streamed programmes (brand/title) between December 20th 2022 and January 2nd 2023 were:

Programme (Brand/Title) Streams EastEnders 23,719,000 The Traitors 12,396,000 Hey Duggee 10,177,000 His Dark Materials 8,160,000 Bluey 6,169,000 Strike 6,131,000 Bing 5,316,000 Happy Valley 5,049,000 BBC News 4,036,000 Motherland 3,968,000 Gavin & Stacey 3,963,000 Call the Midwife 3,673,000 Mrs Brown’s Boys 3,526,000 Waterloo Road (2006-15) 3,499,000 Death in Paradise 3,454,000 Ghosts 2,950,000 Detectorists 2,904,000 Breakfast 2,794,000 Numberblocks 2,528,000 Sam Ryder Rocks New Year’s Eve 2,462,000

The top 20 individual episodes streamed on BBC iPlayer in the period were:

Programme Episodes Streams EastEnders – 25/12/2022 2,490,000 EastEnders – 26/12/2022 2,363,000 EastEnders – 29/12/2022 2,254,000 EastEnders – 23/12/2022 2,094,000 EastEnders – 20/12/2022 2,037,000 EastEnders – 27/12/2022 2,034,000 EastEnders – 28/12/2022 1,956,000 Call the Midwife – Christmas Special 2022 1,910,000 EastEnders – 22/12/2022 1,884,000 The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse 1,817,000 The Traitors – Series 1 – Episode 12 1,811,000 Sam Ryder Rocks New Year’s Eve – Part 1 1,669,000 The Traitors – Series 1 – Episode 11 1,569,000 The Traitors – Series 1 – Episode 10 1,563,000 Motherland – Last Christmas 1,548,000 Death in Paradise – Christmas Special 2022 1,502,000 EastEnders – 01/01/2023 1,485,000 Match of the Day – 2022/23 – 26/12/2022 1,294,000 EastEnders – 02/01/2023 1,196,000 The Traitors – Series 1 – Episode 1 1,175,000

BBC Sounds

The top ten on demand radio programmes in the period were:

Marple: Three New Stories

The Archers

Desert Island Discs

The Dark Is Rising

A Charles Paris Mystery

Drama on Radio 4

Dead Ringers

Agatha Christie: A Very Elusive Woman by Lucy Worsley

Maigret

The top ten podcasts between in the period were:

Newscast

You’re Dead To Me

Sliced Bread

Uncanny

Elis James and John Robins

Just One Thing – with Michael Mosley

Putin

The Witch Farm

Football Daily

Bad People

The top ten episodes in the period were:

Marple: Three New Stories – Miss Marple’s Christmas (Part 1)

Marple: Three New Stories – Miss Marple’s Christmas (Part 2)

Dead Ringers – Episode 3

Marple: Three New Stories – Miss Marple’s Christmas (Part 3)

Marple: Three New Stories – Miss Marple’s Christmas (Part 4)

Marple: Three New Stories – Murder at the Villa Rosa (Part 1)

Desert Island Discs – Kirsty Young

Marple: Three New Stories – Murder at the Villa Rosa (Part 3)

Marple: Three New Stories – Murder at the Villa Rosa (Part 2)

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse by Charlie Mackesy

The top ten music mixes in the period were: