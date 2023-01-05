Report: 2022’s TV ad rankings

TV measurement company iSpot has released its 2022 TV Advertising Report, containing exclusive insights from currency initiatives with US TV Networks, findings from CTV verification studies and tallies from measuring every second of advertising on linear, time shifted and VoD on TV.

The report contains rankings by ad impressions and spend for top networks, shows, industries and reveals actionable insights such as where brands obtained the most reach for the dollar, the optimal mix for streaming and linear, what creatives scored highest for various emotions, and more.

Some top-level findings for 2022 include: