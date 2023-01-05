Report: 2022’s TV ad rankings
January 5, 2023
TV measurement company iSpot has released its 2022 TV Advertising Report, containing exclusive insights from currency initiatives with US TV Networks, findings from CTV verification studies and tallies from measuring every second of advertising on linear, time shifted and VoD on TV.
The report contains rankings by ad impressions and spend for top networks, shows, industries and reveals actionable insights such as where brands obtained the most reach for the dollar, the optimal mix for streaming and linear, what creatives scored highest for various emotions, and more.
Some top-level findings for 2022 include:
- 11,455 brands across 181 industries invested in TV advertising across linear and streaming with 276k new TV ad creatives catalogued in 2022.
- Impressions to TV advertising decreased by 3.5 per cent but still delivered more than 8 trillion impressions consisting of ad plays for at least three seconds on a TV.
- Linear delivered 2.27 million minutes of advertising and 5.76 million ad airings.
- Viewers that stayed on an ad for more than three seconds were likely to let the ad run entirely, especially among the Big Four broadcast networks (ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox) which all achieved 98 per cent ad completion rates for the year.
- Spanish-language ad impressions climbed 3.13 per cent year-over-year.
- Sports viewing drove the top national ad deliveries with NFL (6.55 per cent), College Football (3.1 per cent) and NBA (2.2 per cent) and College Basketball (1.78 per cent) owning four of the top five slots.
- By genre, News and Information programming accounted for 11.7 per cent of ad impressions, followed by Morning Shows (9.5 per cent) and Reality (8.52 per cent).
- Network promos account for 13.4 per cent of ad impressions, Quick Service Restaurants representing just under 5 per cent, followed by automakers (3.8 per cent).