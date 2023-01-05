Roku surpasses 70m active accounts

Roku has announced that the number of global active accounts now exceeds 70 million. Active accounts as of Q4 2021 was 60.1 million. Globally, streaming hours were 23.9 billion in Q4 and 87.4 billion for full year 2022, a 19 per cent increase year-over-year. Roku remains the #1 TV streaming platform in the US, Canada, and Mexico based on hours streamed (Dec 2022, Hypothesis Group).

“As consumers continue the shift to TV streaming, we’re excited that a growing number of people are taking the journey with Roku, and we’re proud to reach this meaningful milestone today,” said Roku Founder and CEO Anthony Wood. “Roku is laser-focused on delivering affordable, easy-to-use products and an operating system that makes streaming accessible to all. We look forward to continuing to bring innovative and delightful experiences to more and more viewers this year.”

Roku’s active account milestone was reached as the company announced its first Roku-branded TVs.

The number of active accounts and streaming hours is based on preliminary estimated data. The company will report final operating metrics and financial results for the fourth quarter and the full year of 2022 in February.