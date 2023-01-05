Top Gun: Maverick heads UK home ent rankings

Figures released by trade body the British Association for Screen Entertainment (BASE) and the Official Charts Company (OCC) show Top Gun: Maverick flying high as the biggest selling home entertainment title in 2022, with over 1.2 million sales across DVD, Blu-ray, and Digital EST (electronic sell-through).

Spiderman: No Way Home swings in to second place with over 900,000 sales across DVD, Blu-ray, and EST, plus a rental performance of over 450k on VoD.

The original Top Gun (1986) was the most rented title with nearly half a million digital transactions giving audiences a much-loved nostalgia boost.

The continuing dominance of the Home Entertainment industry in the UK saw over 50 titles premiere at-home, as more top titles continue to be released on Premium Video on Demand (PVoD) and/or Premium EST.

UK consumers had nearly 50 million subscriptions in 2022, with 6.4 per cent growth YoY. Disney+ and Netflix introduced new ad-tiered options to appeal to consumers. Major new channels such as Paramount+ launched in the UK, and FAST channels such as PLUTO continued to grow. Encanto was the bestselling children’s title alongside its release on Disney+.

Game Of Thrones: House Of The Dragon ruled the TV charts, snatching the number one spot with its release at Christmas. Fan favourite Doctor Who also dominated the TV DISC chart with three titles in the top 10, including the last series outing for Jodie Whittaker in Doctor Who 13: Flux and The Abominable Snowmen, animated episodes of the lost classic set to the surviving 1967 audio recordings.

The success of Downton Abbey: A New Era proves DVD is alive and well, with 190k sales of the second Downton Abbey film. Over 680 million DVDs have been sold over the last decade in the UK at an inflation-busting price. Amid the cost-of-living crisis, savvy consumers are seeing at-home entertainment – both physical and digital- as a great value ‘night-out-in’. In 2022, over 40 per cent of physical sales were Blu-ray and 4k UHD, where Dune (2021) proved the most popular title for the high-quality in-home format, the closest to the big-screen visual experience.

“UK Home Entertainment has evolved at an electrifying speed to meet the needs of savvy audiences,” notes Liz Bales, Chief Executive, BASE. “With so much choice available these days, film and TV lovers show us that what they are watching drives the way that they watch it. That said, a big Box Office number is still the greatest predictor of Home Entertainment success, so it was fantastic to see Top Gun: Maverick convert its outstanding cinema performance into the biggest sales of the year, and the original Top Gun (1986) movie had a huge result on rental, proving once again that audiences love nostalgia.”

“Spiderman: No Way Home converted a record 2021 big-screen platform into another brilliant Home Entertainment success in 2022, proving outstandingly popular across EST, VOD and disc. Downton Abbey: A New Era showed that certain films continue to make the most sense for DVD buyers, especially as DVD offers exceptional value during the cost-of-living crisis. And Encanto showed that wonderful titles can perform brilliantly on disc and digital as well as driving subscribers to the streaming channels.”

“BASE represents the total UK Visual Home Entertainment category and puts consumer behaviour at the heart of its insights. We witnessed consumers and the industry adapt together during the pandemic. That resulted in huge growth for the streaming platforms, and across digital download and keep (EST) and digital rental (VoD), as audiences realised how simple and easy digital Home Entertainment is. The industry also introduced new release models that see some new titles premier in-home or simultaneously in cinemas, or with shorter theatrical windows. We believe that audiences and the screen industry will carry on adapting together in the future, as forecasts suggest that UK Home Entertainment will continue to deliver the growth witnessed over the last decade in the years to come,” she concluded.

Official Video Charts 2022

Top five charts for each video format and genre, not including box sets

Official Video Chart 2022 (All Digital; Blu-ray and DVD, EST, TVoD Jan-Sept)

1 SPIDER-MAN – NO WAY HOME

2 TOP GUN – MAVERICK

3 NO TIME TO DIE

4 TOP GUN

5 UNCHARTED

Official Video Chart 2022 (All Digital Retail; Blu-ray and DVD, EST)

1 TOP GUN – MAVERICK

2 SPIDER-MAN – NO WAY HOME

3 DUNE (2021)

4 THE BATMAN

5 GHOSTBUSTERS – AFTERLIFE

Official Video Chart 2022 (All Blu-ray & DVD)

1 TOP GUN – MAVERICK

2 SPIDER-MAN – NO WAY HOME

3 NO TIME TO DIE

4 DUNE (2021)

5 THE BATMAN

Official DVD Chart 2022

1 TOP GUN – MAVERICK

2 DOWNTON ABBEY – A NEW ERA

3 NO TIME TO DIE

4 SPIDER-MAN – NO WAY HOME

5 ELVIS

Official Blu-ray Chart 2022

1 DUNE (2021)

2 SPIDER-MAN – NO WAY HOME

3 THE BATMAN

4 TOP GUN – MAVERICK

5 NO TIME TO DIE

Official Film Download Chart: EST 2022

1 TOP GUN – MAVERICK

2 SPIDER-MAN – NO WAY HOME

3 SING 2

4 GHOSTBUSTERS – AFTERLIFE

5 DUNE (2021)

Official Film Download Chart: DIGITAL RENTAL 2022 (JANUARY TO SEPTEMBER)

1 TOP GUN

2 SPIDER-MAN – NO WAY HOME

3 UNCHARTED

4 NO TIME TO DIE

5 VENOM – LET THERE BE CARNAGE

Official Film on Video Chart 2022

1 TOP GUN – MAVERICK

2 SPIDER-MAN – NO WAY HOME

3 NO TIME TO DIE

4 DUNE (2021)

5 THE BATMAN

Official Children’s Video Chart 2022

1 ENCANTO

2 SING 2

3 MINIONS – THE RISE OF GRU

4 SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 2

5 THE BOSS BABY 2 – FAMILY BUSINESS

Official TV on Video Chart 2022

1 HOUSE OF THE DRAGON – SEASON 1

2 DOCTOR WHO – SERIES 13 – FLUX

3 DOCTOR WHO – THE ABOMINABLE SNOWMEN

4 MRS BROWN’S BOYS HOLLY JOLLY JINGLES

5 THE CROWN – SEASON FOUR

Official Music on Video Chart 2022

1 GET BACK

2 MOONAGE DAYDREAM

3 THE GREAT 80 TOUR

4 PULSE

5 BACK TOGETHER – LIVE IN CONCERT

Official Sports and Fitness Video Chart 2022

1 WWE – WRESTLEMANIA 38

2 WWE – SUMMERSLAM ’92

3 WWE – ROYAL RUMBLE 2022

4 WWE – CLASH AT THE CASTLE

5 UEFA WOMEN’S EURO – ENGLAND 2022 WINNERS

Official Special Interest Video Chart 2022

1 RHOD GILBERT – THE BOOK OF JOHN

2 TIM MINCHIN – BACK

3 CRYSTAL LAKE MEMORIES – THE COMPLETE

4 PETER KAY – LIVE AT THE BOLTON ALBERT

5 MICKY FLANAGAN-COMPLETE LIVE COLLECTION

Official Catalogue Video Chart 2022 on DISC

1 DUNE (2021)

2 NO TIME TO DIE

3 TOP GUN

4 THE BATMAN

5 ENCANTO

High Value Boxsets – disc and digital EST (ASP greater than £30)

1 HARRY POTTER – THE COMPLETE COLLECTION

2 JURASSIC WORLD – ULTIMATE COLLECTION

3 THE HOBBIT – TRILOGY

4 THE GODFATHER TRILOGY (CODA)

5 HOBBIT TRILOGY/LORD OF THE RINGS TRILOGYTHE HOBBIT – TRILOGY