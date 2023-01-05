Werner named Nokia’s Head of Europe

Nokia has announced that Rolf Werner has joined the company as the Senior Vice President of its European region, reporting directly to Chief Customer Experience Officer, Ricky Corker.

Bringing more than 25 years’ business and industry experience, Werner joins Nokia from Cognizant Technology Solutions, where he was the CEO of Germany, with responsibility for the DACH region. During his career, Werner has also held senior positions at Fujitsu, Global Logic and T-Systems.

Heading Nokia’s Europe Region, Werner will help drive Nokia’s growth and market share. In addition, he will deepen Nokia’s relationships with key European customers and support the company’s growth ambitions into new market segments. Nokia says it will continue to support Europe’s ambitions to be a powerhouse of innovation, globally, and Werner’s team will guide CSPs and Enterprises as they deploy 5G, fibre broadband and private wireless.

Corker said: “I am thrilled to welcome Rolf to the company. Having a broad experience across the industry, gained in software, service providers and in many other areas, means that Rolf will be able to help guide Nokia’s European organisation through the next stage of our corporate development.”

Werner added: “This is an excellent time to join Nokia. It is clear that Nokia has an excellent opportunity to seize the market as one of very few companies that can offer solutions to its customers across the full range of technologies available in the industry.”