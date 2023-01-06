Advanced Television

Amino, Xperi device integration

January 6, 2023

Media and entertainment technology solutions provider Amino has agreed a term partnership with Xperi to support its operator customers on the TiVo Managed IPTV Service (formerly MobiTV). Amino has integrated its certified Android TV operator tier set-top box with the TiVo service to offer a managed device alternative and world-class support for its North American customers.

TiVo Managed IPTV Service is designed to enable broadband and cable providers to deliver a next-gen video service cost-efficiently while offering competitive features and the opportunity to roll out new video strategies.

Operators can build their service based on the Amino Amigo 7X Android TV set-top, which gives them a sleek, compact device that provides access to linear channels and streaming apps. The integrated solution is backed by Amino’s award-winning SaaS platform for centralised device management, Amino Engage, combined with its highly regarded customer support and maintenance services.

“The TiVo Managed IPTV Service continues to be a popular option for Tier II and III operators because of its fully featured, end-to-end capabilities. So it makes sense that we’d integrate our managed Amigo 7X set-top to provide operators best-of-breed options when launching new video services,” said Donald McGarva, CEO of the Amino Group. “Amino has been a trusted brand in the region for nearly 25 years, so we are excited to broaden our footprint in North America.”

The TiVo-Amigo 7x integrated solution is available to all existing customers and other progressive operators looking to meet current consumer demands through a cost-effective video platform. Amino’s managed device and support offers a sustainable upgrade path to support the latest service features to help operators maintain a competitive edge.

