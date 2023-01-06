Xumo, Element 4K smart TV portfolio expansion

Xumo, the streaming platform joint venture between US multiplay operators Comcast and Charter, and Element Electronics are to launch a new line of 4K Ultra HD smart TVs, across the US in 2023.

Xumo was formed to develop and offer a next-generation streaming platform on a variety of branded 4K streaming devices and smart TVs. The new Element Xumo TVs will offer consumers what is described as an affordable and innovative smart TV with an integrated interface and voice remote to access their favourite live and on-demand streaming content from hundreds of apps and services.

“Element is proud to partner with Xumo to bring an advanced streaming platform to market and offer another smart TV solution to our customers and consumers,” said Vlad Kazhdan, President, Element Electronics. “We look forward to building our brand partnership and providing consumers access to amazing technology and content at an incredible value.”

“Element and Xumo share a common vision of delivering consumers premium, innovative entertainment experiences at a tremendous value,” said Marcien Jenckes, President, Xumo. “With the addition of Element to the line-up of Xumo-powered streaming devices and smart TVs later this year, we will provide consumers across the country another great, affordable way to enjoy all their favourite entertainment within our award-winning experience.”

Element Xumo TVs will be built on and powered by Comcast’s flexible and scalable global technology platform, which currently powers tens of millions of entertainment devices. The smart TVs will join a growing portfolio of products soon to be made available under the new Xumo brand, including XClass TV and Flex, a 4K streaming device Xfinity offers to its broadband customers.

Element Xumo TVs will launch in select US retail locations in a range of sizes and price points later in 2023.