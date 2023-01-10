La Liga content deal with OneFootball

La Liga has reached a global content deal with media platform OneFootball to offer news, interviews and videos from Spain’s top flight football league.

La Liga is the first league to use its official account to share all club news, interviews, match reports and videos, including a selection of matchday highlights footage, in Spanish and English.

With the move, La Liga aims to target younger audiences aged between 17 and 34 years – which is around 75 per cent of the 100 million+ monthly users of the OneFootball platform.