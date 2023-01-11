DAZN drops $2.3bn; refunds for poor service

DAZN, the sports streaming service, reportedly made a loss of $2.33 billion (€2.17bn) in 2021 as it spent heavily on various European football rights, meaning it has lost $5 billion in the last three years. Operating losses were $1.36 billion up from $1.15 billion in the previous year.

Meanwhile, in Italy, DAZN, under pressure from the country’s regulator, has said it will give partial refunds to subscribers after the latest series of service interruptions on its Serie A channel.

“It was confirmed that the company is willing to invest in improving the service, to place a technical operational structure in Italy and to directly reimburse all users who have experienced service disruption,” Itay’s Industry Minister Adolfo Urso said via Twitter.