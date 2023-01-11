MultiChoice hires former ICASA boss

Keabetswe Modimoeng, the former chairman of South Africa’s communications regulator, has joined MultiChoice Africa, the segment of the pay-TV broadcaster’s interests outside of South Africa itself. His new position is described as Group Executive for Corporate Affairs and Stakeholder Relations. He will also be a member of the MultiChoice Africa executive team.

Modimoeng, a former South Africa Sunday Times journalist, led the auction last year of radio frequency spectrum for mobile broadband services. He has previously held corporate communications positions in Samsung Electronics South Africa.

“Kea is a seasoned leader with over 15 years’ experience in corporate communications, stakeholder relations, and government and regulatory affairs. He will play a key role in helping us to navigate the challenging and complex communication, stakeholder and regulatory landscape across 49 countries outside South Africa,” said Fhulu Badugela, MultiChoice Africa Holdings CEO.