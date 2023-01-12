Amagi opens new development centre in Croatia

Amagi, the global leader in cloud-based SaaS technology for broadcast and connected TV, has announced the opening of its first European R&D centre in Zagreb, Croatia. The new centre will elevate the quality and speed of the technical support Amagi offers to its European customers while advancing product development efforts.

The development centre will be led by Igor Marinić, Marko Horvat, and Danijel Perić who will now become integral to Amagi.

“Our goal has always been to bring more intuitive and intelligent technology into the broadcasting world to help media companies deliver more elevated viewing experiences to their consumers. With a dedicated R&D centre in Croatia, we will now be closer to our European customers and will be able to offer them technology support in real-time. Igor and his team are wonderful additions to the Amagi family, and we look forward to growing with them” said Baskar Subramanian, CEO & Co-founder, Amagi.

“Amagi could not have chosen a better destination to further its expansion plans in Europe. Croatia has successfully established itself as a country with top talent on the global technology map. We are positive that the newly opened Amagi R&D centre will be one of the key drivers of the company’s growth and success in the region,” added Igor Marinić, General Manager – Eastern Europe, Amagi.

Amagi delivers linear channels in over 40 countries around the world, with the majority of clients from the American market. Amagi’s customer list includes ABS-CBN, AccuWeather, A+E Networks UK, Cinedigm, Cox Media Group, Crackle Plus, Fremantle, Gannett, Gusto TV, NBCUniversal, Tastemade, The Roku Channel, Vice Media, and numerous other global companies.