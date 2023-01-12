Intellian flat panel tech for OneWeb

Intellian, al provider of multi-constellation, satellite user terminal and communications solutions, and OneWeb, the low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite communications company, have announced the success of their joint over-the-air demonstration using Intellian’s flat panel technology.

At Intellian’s Advanced Development Center (ADC) in Maryland, the demonstration showcased an integrated, small form-factor Electronically Scanned Array (ESA) user terminal, operating in a live commercial network environment facilitated by OneWeb. The Intellian ESA user terminal achieved the maximum download and upload speeds supported by the OneWeb system in full duplex mode operation, with seamless beam hand-overs and satellite hand-overs.

Intellian’s ESA user terminal production will now take place in Q4 2023.

Eric Sung, President and CEO Intellian Technologies, said: “Our strategic partnership with OneWeb has been further strengthened as we once again achieve another fantastic milestone together. This over-the-air demonstration validates the strength of our ESA technology and brings us one step closer to launching truly integrated products that all of OneWeb’s commercial customers can benefit from. With our new manufacturing campus also launched in Korea during 2022, we can deliver incredible scale and quality assurance to our partners.”

Massi Ladovaz, Chief Technology Officer at OneWeb, added: “Our partnership and collaboration with Intellian continues to grow and we are excited about the future potential of today’s demonstration. OneWeb’s network is ideal for flat panel user terminals and this has the potential to provide customers with unique benefits that match their connectivity needs. The technology is well suited for residential, government and commercial markets, land-based industries, helping to achieve OneWeb’s ambition to bring low latency, high speed connectivity to our customers globally.”