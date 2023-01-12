Advanced Television

Vodafone Spain CEO steps down

January 12, 2023

From David Del Valle in Madrid

Colman Deegan, will step down as CEO of Vodafone Spain from March 31st. He has held the role for the past two years.

From April 1st, until a permanent successor is named, Margherita Della Valle will serve as interim CEO, at a time when Vodafone Spain is facing a tough waters with revenues and customers in declime. In the first fiscal semester (to September 2022), Vodafone Spain reported revenues of €1.96 billion, down 6 per cent, with revenues per service falling by 4.5 per cent to €1.78 billion.

Deegan’s resignation follows top-level management changes in the British group after the departure of Nick Read as global CEO in December 2022.

