OSN joins ACE’s anti-piracy coalition

Dubai-based entertainment company OSN has joined anti-piracy coalition the Alliance for Creativity and Entertainment (ACE). OSN is one of 11 global media and entertainment companies that joined ACE in December 2022, expanding the coalition’s ability to combat illegal piracy operations around the world. ACE currently has a total of 52 members.

“In line with our commitment to defeat content piracy, we are proud to announce that our company has joined ACE to face this global challenge that every broadcaster, TV operator, content creator, distributor and artist suffers from,” said OSN Group CEO Joe Kawkabani.

“At OSN, we believe in the value of creative content and the hard work of the talented individuals who produce it. We also recognise the growing threat of piracy, which not only hurts the bottom line of our industry, but also undermines the efforts of artists and creators in the MENA region,” he added.

“By joining ACE, we are joining forces with like-minded organisations to combat this serious problem and protect the interests of our industry. We look forward to working with the other members of ACE to develop effective strategies and solutions to address the challenges of piracy and safeguard the future of creativity and entertainment.”

“Working with OSN—a key partner in MENA—and all ACE members, I’m confident we will make significant progress fighting these illegal piracy operations that pose serious threats to the creative economy,” declared Jan van Voorn, Executive Vice President and Global Content Protection Chief of the Motion Picture Association and Head of ACE.