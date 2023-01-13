Semtech acquires Sierra Wireless

Semtech has completed its acquisition of Sierra Wireless in an all-cash transaction representing a total enterprise value of approximately $1.2 billion (€1.1bn). This transaction nearly doubles Semtech’s annual revenue and adds approximately $100 million of high-margin IoT Cloud services recurring revenues.

Semtech expects the acquisition to be immediately accretive to non-GAAP EPS and to generate $40 million of run rate operational synergies within 12-18 months post close.

“Sierra Wireless brings nearly 30 years of leadership in cellular IoT and a strong and diverse device-to-Cloud IoT solutions portfolio. Combined with Semtech’s LoRa-enabled end nodes, we believe we are very well positioned to deliver a highly differentiated, end-to-end platform to enable the transformation to a smarter, more sustainable planet,” said Mohan Maheswaran, Semtech’s president and chief executive officer. “Our combined company will have strong expertise in high bandwidth cellular connectivity, ultra-low power LoRa connectivity, IoT software and services, and extensive knowledge of IoT hardware and software channels and vertical markets. We believe that Semtech is uniquely positioned to deliver a strong product portfolio and service model to customers across high growth IoT segments.

Former Sierra Wireless senior leaders join the Semtech leadership team in two newly formed business groups. Tom Mueller joins as executive vice president of the IoT System Products Group, which includes Semtech’s existing LoRa products business. Ross Gray joins as vice president of the IoT Connected Services Group. Pravin Desale also joins Semtech as the senior vice president of IoT Engineering driving product development of our new systems and solutions.