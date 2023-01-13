Sunset+Vine takes on International League T20

Sports producer Sunset+Vine have been appointed as Broadcast Production Partner for the DP World International League T20 (DP World ILT20).

This new tournament, taking place in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), will see six of the best cricket teams from the region come together to compete across four weeks of competition.

The tournament will commence with the opening ceremony on January 13th and will comprise of 34 matches played in Dubai, Sharjah, and Abu Dhabi, with the final taking place in Dubai on February 12th.

Sunset+Vine will be providing all host broadcast services which will include live coverage of the opening ceremony and all 34 matches, with two production teams being deployed to capture the matches themselves, and also a 30-minute pre-game show and a 30-minute highlights show for each game. Both units will be delivering coverage with a High-Quality Production specification with more than 30 cameras for all games including Spidercam, Drone and Buggy Cameras, Hawk-Eye, Real Time Player Tracking and Augmented Reality Graphics.

Mubashshir Usmani, General Secretary Emirates Cricket, said: “The league is absolutely delighted to have Sunset+Vine on board as the Broadcast Production Partner for the inaugural season of the DP World ILT20. Sunset+Vine has extensive experience in cricket broadcasting as they have worked on multiple World Cups and major competitions with the ICC. We are certain that Sunset+Vine will capture the exciting cricket on-field beautifully.”