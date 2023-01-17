De Puyfontaine quits TIM board

Italian telco TIM has confirmed that Arnaud De Puyfontaine, CEO of Vivendi, has resigned from his office of member of the Board of Directors of the company with immediate effect.

De Puyfontaine said that, in this phase of constructive dialogue between TIM’s main shareholders and the Institutions, under the new Government’s leadership, it is fundamental that all the relevant parties may be free to work in a constructive and transparent manner to the benefit of TIM and all its shareholders.

Accordingly, De Puyfontaine considers it appropriate to devote his effort, as Chief Executive Officer of Vivendi, to re-establishing a growth path for TIM and see to it that the real value of the Company and its unique network is properly recognised.

He confirmed that TIM and Italy remain central to Vivendi’s investment plans.

TIM Chairman Salvatore Rossi, echoing the thoughts of the entire Board of Directors, thanked De Puyfontaine for his valuable contribution to the Company over the years.