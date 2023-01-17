IMG appoints Horta as DACH MD

IMG, a specialist in sports, events and media, has appointed Alberto Horta as Senior Vice President and Managing Director for Germany, Switzerland and Austria (DACH).

Horta joins IMG from Warner Bros Discovery, where he has spent the past 15 years leading the strategy and commercial development for various brands across digital, distribution and ad sales. Most recently, he served as Deputy General Manager, Vice President for Commercial Development, GSA & Benelux and Head of TELE 5. Prior to that, he held several international roles and worked across distribution and programme marketing for Eurosport.

At IMG, Horta will be responsible for driving the commercial strategy and media rights distribution for IMG’s portfolio of rightsholders in the region. Based out of Munich, Germany, he will report into Ross Hair, IMG Media’s SVP and Head of EMEA.

Hair said: “As a highly accomplished leader in the media industry, Alberto’s wealth of knowledge, diversity of experience and breadth of relationships bring valuable commercial and managerial qualities to IMG Media. We are delighted to welcome Alberto to the team and I look forward to working with him to develop and grow our clients’ businesses in the region.”

Horta added: “I am thrilled joining the IMG family and its best-in-class team. I am very much looking forward to further expanding and diversifying IMG’s unique portfolio of existing and new clients across the territories.”