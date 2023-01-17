JW Player acquires InPlayer

SaaS video platform JW Player is acquiring subscription management and identity management technology provider InPlayer. The acquisition broadens JW Player’s end-to-end video platform capabilities by helping broadcasters and other video-driven businesses more easily monetise their subscription-based business and by providing rich audience insights.

In June of 2021, JW Player announced it raised $100 million from LLR Partners to build subscription and other monetisation tools as part of its end-to-end video platform. This acquisition demonstrates JW Player’s ability to execute against its mission of building the best video platform for helping its customers better monetise video content.

“Today is an important step in further differentiating JW Player’s video monetisation capabilities from that of other video platforms,” said Dave Otten, CEO and co-founder of JW Player. “With the acquisition of InPlayer, we are now able to combine their best-in-class subscription management, payments, and identity management capabilities with our market-leading advertising enablement capabilities.”

“I’m thrilled about this acquisition as it sets the foundation for taking JW Player’s video platform and expanding it from the industry’s leading AVoD platform to also include a host of new capabilities for integrated SVoD and TVoD,” declared Jeroen Wijering, CPO and co-founder of JW Player. “InPlayer’s identity management technology will also provide in-depth audience insights and secure access to video content.”