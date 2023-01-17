Salto on the brink
January 17, 2023
French streaming platform Salto could shut its service by the end of this week according to reports in the French media.
Salto went live in October 2020 co-owned by French broadcasters, TF1, France Télévisions and M6, but has failed to attract a substantial subscriber base; it currently stands at around 800,000 – far behind the likes of Netflix and Disney+ in the country.
Shareholders at both TF1 and M6 revealed their plans to bail on the service last year after their proposed merger deal was abandoned – whilst France Télévisions has indicated it will follow suit. Delphine Ernotte, the CEO of France Télévisions, will now reportedly call for a dissolution of Salto at a committee meeting scheduled for January 20th.
If the move to shutter Salto goes ahead the platform would go up for sale, with the likes of Amazon, Agile Content and Canal+ already being touted as potential suitors.