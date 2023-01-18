Canada: Viaplay Select on Crave

Viaplay Group and Bell Media’s Crave streaming service have agreed a partnership that brings Nordic content to audiences across Canada through Viaplay Select. Crave subscribers can now access a selection of Viaplay films and series, with a focus on Nordic noir, along with curated third-party productions from the region. The agreement makes Canada the 19th market for Viaplay Select, the branded content concept launched by Viaplay Group in April 2022.

Viaplay series available on Crave include Face to Face, Furia, The Machinery and Partisan – winner of Best Series at the 2020 Canneseries festival. Also coming to Crave are Viaplay’s popular young adult shows Delete Me and Threesome; comedy-dramas Harmonica, Love Me and Pørni; and curated third-party features such as The Emigrants, I Am Zlatan and Ronnie Sandahl’s Tigers – Sweden’s entry for Best International Feature Film at the 2022 Academy Awards.

The Viaplay streaming service will launch direct-to-consumer in Canada in early 2023.

Vanda Rapti, Viaplay Group Chief Commercial Officer, North America & Viaplay Select, said: “This partnership with Crave gives Canadian audiences a great taste of what Viaplay is all about, ahead of our direct-to-consumer launch. Viaplay is the home of premium European storytelling that has both style and substance. In less than a year, Viaplay Select has already brought the best of Viaplay to 19 countries, and more are on the way in 2023.”

Justin Stockman, Vice President, Content Development and Programming, Bell Media, added: “We’re delighted to offer Crave subscribers even more premium programming to explore. Viaplay’s original content is renowned around the world, and we’re pleased to join forces with Viaplay Group to introduce their uniquely gripping series and films to the Canadian market.”