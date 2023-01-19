Advanced Television

Live NBA on BBC

January 19, 2023

By Nik Roseveare

The BBC has announced that it will broadcast a number of live NBA basketball games during the remainder of the 2022-23 season.

The first fixture to be shown will be the NBA Paris Game between Chicago Bulls and Detroit Pistons tonight [January 19th], available on BBC Three and iPlayer.

Per the deal, four regular season games, two play-off games, one Conference Finals game and one NBA Finals game will also be shown. There will also be selected highlights and an end-of-season review show.

The Paris Game sees live NBA action return to Europe for the first time since 2020.

