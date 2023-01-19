Nielsen expands Netflix deal

Nielsen has announced an expansion of its relationship with Netflix, which includes a multi-year agreement to provide linear and streaming audience data across the US, Mexico and Poland.

In the US, Netflix will subscribe to Nielsen’s National TV measurement data and Streaming Platform Ratings. In Mexico and Poland, Netflix will subscribe to cross-platform audience insights which are derived from streaming panels in each respective market.

“We’re honoured to continue working with Netflix to provide them with the insights they need to understand their audience as media consumption evolves,” said Kim Gilberti, SVP, Product Management at Nielsen. “As we move closer to providing comparable and deduplicated metrics across screens and platforms with Nielsen ONE, this agreement with Netflix is another great example of why Nielsen is well positioned to lead the audience measurement movement now and in the future.”

“The biggest shift in entertainment continues to be from linear TV to streaming and Nielsen’s Gauge shows where viewers spend their time – and how their consumption patterns are changing,” added Pablo Perez De Rosso, Netflix Vice President, Strategy, Planning & Analysis. “This information is essential for the industry and we’re excited to continue to work with Nielsen in Mexico and Poland.”