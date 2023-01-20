Alphabet to axe 12,000 staff

Alphabet, owner of Google, has announced it will cut 12,000 jobs, in the latest round of mass redundancies to hit the tech industry.

Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai said he took “full responsibility” for the cuts, in an internal email. The cuts will affect some 6 per cent of Alphabet’s workforce globally, in teams including recruitment and engineering.

Pichai thanked staff for “working so hard” in their roles He added: “While this transition won’t be easy, we’re going to support employees as they look for their next opportunity. Until then, please take good care of yourselves as you absorb this difficult news. As part of that, if you are just starting your work day, please feel free to work from home today.”

The new comes on the heels of Microsoft’s announcement that 10,000 jobs would be cut, and weeks after Amazon announced 18,000 axed staff.