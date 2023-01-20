CJI, Alpha Networks support beIN’s World Cup broadcast

Cognacq-Jay Image (CJI), a leading service provider in the media industry for playout, head-end, and digital platforms, and Alpha Networks, a leading provider in software solutions for the video distribution market, successfully supported beIN Media Group in the broadcast of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

Cognacq-Jay Image, as global system integrator for beIN in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, is the developer of the beIN CONNECT OTT platform ecosystem. Our dedicated team of experts provide high quality work with head-end services, streams securisation, contents transformation and 24/7 operation services. We offer 4K quality to deliver the best customer experience possible; it’s important for us to provide a high level of service to satisfy all parties. We are also committed to offering advanced monitoring for SVoD, OTT and the Head-End by developing a recognised expertise in sports audiovisual with high-stakes competitions.

During the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, Cognacq-Jay Image offered a robust and flexible solution by managing the linear channels with playouts, retrieved content, transformed, and distributed it to all OTT channels in few seconds. In a more representative approach, we strive to only use the resources necessary for our services at the right times, to avoid overconsumption. With over 20 free-to-air games, the bar was high and the CJI team were able to meet all expectations.

On the other hand, partner Alpha Networks provides a proven and robust video software for content management, B2B subscription and offer management, thanks to a flawless integration with different third-party systems and SSO authentication with operators in the MENA region such as Ooredoo Qatar, Etisalat UAE, and Cable Network Egypt. Its flagship product Tucano video software successfully supports the beIN CONNECT OTT platform, counting millions of application downloads.

beIN CONNECT video platform also benefits from Content Animation, a module of Tucano which enables to configure the way video content is displayed for the end users on their devices.

Moreover, new more features powered by Alpha Networks’ Tucano were introduced on the occasion of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 to boost the user experience for the fans.

These features include:

– Dynamic rails, to highlight the matches of the Competition with captivating images;

– Customised thumbnails on the Programme Guide, to display information coming from OPTA sports (teams, competitions and the different stadiums);

– Push Notifications on mobile, to inform the end-user that a specific match was about to start;

– Mini-matches on replay available already a few hours after each match.

Records were broken on consumption and connections compared to other competitions, especially during the France-Morocco match, which generated triple the expectations.

“We are proud to have supported beIN CONNECT in the MENA region during the historic FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022TM. We put everything in place to ensure that our services were up to the challenge and deployed a support and supervision team that demonstrated a high level of responsiveness and worked with our flexible and complete solution to satisfy the strong audience that generated this event. We are pleased to collaborate with Alpha Networks in the success of our projects and look forward to continuing this collaboration,” commented Philippe Bonpunt, CEO at Cognacq-Jay Image.

“Our long-lasting collaboration with giant beIN Media Group was recently strengthened through the establishment of a 2-year renewal service agreement, and it has now reached a summit within the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022TM . For this event, our teams at Alpha Networks have been working hard to deliver a new range of innovative features and ensure an excellent performance, with a reinforced support and monitoring during live events, especially with “Free to Air” access allowed on strategic competitions. We are proud to be part of this journey together with partner Cognacq-Jay Image and are committed to making it a success,” added Guillaume Devezeaux, CEO at Alpha Networks.