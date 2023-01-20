Italy: Mediaset leads online views

Mediaset strengthened its leadership in Italy during 2022 for videos viewed online, with over 7.5 billion requests, according to data from measurement body Auditel Digital. As a result, the Italian commercial broadcaster reached a market share of 50.3 per cent for video consumption.

The sum of the number of videos viewed on the web platforms of the other Italian broadcasters (Rai, Sky, La7 and Warner Bros Discovery) totalled 49.7 per cent.

Mediaset points out that its leadership is even more significant as it does not include the full viewing of its channels on the TV offers of OTT platforms.

With about 266 million hours watched, Mediaset is the leading Italian TV broadcaster for ‘time spent’ during the so-called guarantee seasons – the nine viewing months of the year (January 9th to June 4th and September 4th to November 19th).

Public broadcaster Rai placed second with around 227 million hours.