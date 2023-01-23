BARB awards recruitment contract to Ipsos

BARB has awarded its panel expansion recruitment contract to Ipsos. Ipsos will be responsible for recruiting additional homes to BARB’s nationally-representative panel of UK households, in order to grow it from 5,150 homes to 7,000 homes.

The panel expansion recruitment contract begins immediately, with Ipsos expected to have recruited enough homes to grow the panel to its larger size by Q2 2024.

BARB’s intention to increase the size of the panel was previously announced as part of its awarding of long-term research contracts from January 2024, which are fundamental to its delivery of the industry’s standard for understanding what people watch.

Ipsos already holds the contract to run BARB’s Establishment Survey until the end of 2024. The Establishment Survey is a continuous survey of 53,000 household interviews per year. It collects a range of data on the characteristics of UK households to ensure that the BARB panel accurately represents the UK population. It also identifies new homes to join the panel.

Caroline Baxter, BARB’s Research Operations Director, commented: “Ipsos won the panel expansion recruitment contract thanks to their innovative and flexible approach to panel recruitment and their deep understanding of BARB’s needs. We look forward to the panel expansion to 7,000 homes, an increase that demonstrates the continued commitment of the UK TV and advertising industry to the independent and objective insight that comes from panel-based measurement.”

Liz Landy, Global CEO, Audience Measurement, Ipsos, added: “We are delighted to have been chosen by BARB to help them deliver on this important initiative. It is fantastic to have our expertise recognised by such an important, long-term partner and is a testament to the strength and rigour of our operational capability.”