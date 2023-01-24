Meta to stream 50+ live NBA games

Meta has announced an extended partnership with the NBA and WNBA. Basketball fans will be able to watch more than 50 upcoming games in XTADIUM and Meta Horizon Worlds with a Meta Quest VR headset.

XTADIUM allows users to get closer to the action with high-quality video and the ability to host watch parties with friends. Additionally, in the future, fans will be able to watch even more content in the app with an NBA League Pass subscription.

Five games will feature celebrity broadcasters and be shown in 180-degree immersive VR, and WNBA games, NBA G League games and NBA 2K League games will be available to watch as well. In Meta Horizon Worlds, users will also be able to access game highlights, recaps and archival content.

