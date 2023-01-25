Amazon Music app arrives on Sky

The Amazon Music app is now available on Sky Glass, Sky Stream and Sky Q with millions of songs and albums, thousands of playlists, and latest releases to listen to, all via the app.

To launch the service, Sky users can simply say “Hello Sky, open Amazon Music” into their Sky Glass or “Amazon Music” into their voice remote, or find it in the apps rail.

Amazon Music has three tiers for listeners to choose from:

A selection of top playlists on the Amazon Music ad-supported service for free

Prime members can access over 100 million ad-free songs in shuffle mode, and All-Access playlists at no additional cost with their existing subscription

Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers can listen to over 100 million ad-free songs on-demand including the latest releases

“At Sky we’re focused on bringing people the best entertainment experience, and the launch of Amazon Music on Sky Glass, Sky Stream and Sky Q really emphasises that. Fans can enjoy a huge selection of brilliant music and playlists on their TV alongside the best range of shows, movies and fitness content,” said Fraser Stirling, Global Chief Product Officer at Sky. ”And what better way to listen to your favourite music than on Sky Glass with its amazing sound?”

Karolina Joynathsing, Director, Business Development at Amazon Music, added: “We are delighted to bring Amazon Music to Sky Glass, Sky Stream and Sky Q. Sky provides their subscribers a one-stop-shop for entertainment content, in all of its forms, and I’m thrilled to see Amazon Music now part of that offering”.