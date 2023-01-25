Simply.TV signs metadata deal with YouSee

In the search for the optimal provider for highly normalised dataset to power universal search across linear and streaming with advanced and rich metadata, YouSee has entered a multi-year deal with metadata leader Simply.TV.

“To deliver a best-in-class tv experience all around, metadata across both streaming and linear cannot be ignored. It is through metadata that our customers consume our TV service and identify themselves with the YouSee brand. With Simply.TV, we have found a highly flexible metadata partner, with whom we can scale and grow. That gears us for both advanced content discovery experience as well as a universal service across linear and streaming”, said Jannie Marie Kaarsberg, Senior Director, Content Operations at YouSee.

With extensive portfolios of linear channels, streaming services and large VoD catalogues, subscribers are spending lots of time searching and eventually finding relevant content. After the switch to Simply.TV, the advanced metadata helps YouSee to strengthen their platform both in terms of visuals, recommendations via keywords, extensive sports data, accurate data via direct and constant ingestion of broadcaster data and a fully normalised ID space bringing all services together.

Daniel Rühmann, COO at Simply.TV, commented: “Signing a multiyear deal with YouSee strongly shows that the biggest telcos and pay-TV operators are starting to see metadata as a strategic asset for their ability to compete with the global streaming services. Enabling TV operators to become a hub by indexing and enriching metadata cross linear and streaming will help them to unlock new revenue streams”.