Spain: FTTH nears 14m lines

The latest CNMC report reveals that 82.1 per cent of all broadband active lines in Spain were FTTH at the end of September, with almost 14 million lines.

The country has 16.8 million fixed broadband connections, out of which 15 million have a speed of 100 Mbps o higher.

Movistar, Vodafone and Orange control the majority of the broadband market with a combined share of 75.1 per cent. A similar percentage, 73.7 per cent, corresponds to their revenues per minority services – totalling €5.62 billion in the third quarter of 2022.