Amazon Freevee has announced a selection of classic Neighbours episodes will launch on the streaming service on February 23rd, ahead of the return of the series later this year.

The first drop will include all episodes from the 2012 season, featuring the show’s memorable first kiss between characters Chris and Aidan, as well as Toadie’s proposal to Sonya, and Lucas and Vanessa’s dramatic wedding day. The library content will be available exclusively on Amazon Freevee in the UK and US. Prime Video customers in Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Ireland and South Africa will also have access to the previous seasons and episodes.

Additionally, a selection of the most legendary episodes of Neighbours will also launch on the service, including a variety of episodes featuring globals stars who make their showbiz breakthrough on the show, including Margot Robbie, Russell Crowe, Kylie Minogue, Jason Donovan, Guy Pearce, Natalie Imbruglia and Liam Hemsworth.

After the initial drop, a library season of Neighbours will launch on the service every month until the show’s return later this year. Starting February 28th, the streaming service will also launch Neighbours linear FAST channels including ‘Neighbours – Looking Back’ (Channel 1) and ‘Best of Neighbours’ (Channel 2).

In November 2022, Amazon Freevee and Fremantle announced they would be bringing back Neighbours with Stefan Dennis, Alan Fletcher, Ryan Moloney, and Jackie Woodburne returning to reprise their leading roles. The series will also stream on Prime Video in Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Ireland, and South Africa. Production is set to commence imminently with a premiere slated for the second half of the year.

Neighbours ran for more than three decades and nearly 9,000 episodes. Jason Herbison, Neighbours’ executive producer since 2013, will maintain his position on the exciting new chapter of Neighbours, with Andrew Thompson returning as producer.

Australia’s Network 10, which aired Neighbours for 36 years, will retain first-run rights in Australia for the new chapter of the series.