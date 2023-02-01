Netflix adds more features to Premium Plan

Netflix has announced new features at no additional cost for subscribers who are already on the Premium plan, choose to upgrade, or are signing up for the first time – Netflix Spatial Audio and more download devices.



Netflix’s Premium plan already offers 4K HDR video resolution without ads. Now, with Netflix spatial audio, voewers can enjoy the highest quality sound experience available, whether they are watching at home on TV or a computer, or on the go with a smartphone or tablet.

“Netflix spatial audio brings an immersive, cinematic sound experience on any device with no additional equipment required — and now it’s available on more than 700 of our top watched titles, including Stranger Things, The Watcher, Wednesday, and Knives Out: Glass Onion,” commented Rishu Arora, Director of Product Management at Netflix. We’ll also be adding spatial audio to popular new titles as they’re released, including You, Your Place or Mine, Luther: The Fallen Sun and Tour de France. This truly magical sound experience is a game changer for the Premium plan viewing experience, and we’re excited to add this capability to other features we already support like 4K,, , and .”

Netflix is also increasing the number of download devices from four to six for premium members.

“With people more connected than ever through multiple devices, we’ve learned through research that members would like the option to download Netflix series and films to watch offline on more devices, particularly as they travel and switch between devices,” added Arora.