US threat over Huawei sales

The US Department of Commerce is looking to ban US companies from exporting their technology to Chinese electronics giant Huawei. A report suggests that Intel and Qualcomm, among others, will be revoked export licences for their product sales to Huawei by the Department of Commerce.

Huawei is already considered a “high risk” company by the UK and other nations.

The US has already banned Huawei products and technology from its fixed and cellular networks.

A Reuters report explained: “US officials are creating a new formal policy of denial for shipping items to Huawei that would include items below the 5G level, including 4G items, WiFi 6 and 7, artificial intelligence, and high-performance computing and cloud items”.