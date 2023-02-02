Advanced Television

US threat over Huawei sales

February 2, 2023

By Chris Forrester

The US Department of Commerce is looking to ban US companies from exporting their technology to Chinese electronics giant Huawei. A report suggests that Intel and Qualcomm, among others, will be revoked export licences for their product sales to Huawei by the Department of Commerce.

Huawei is already considered a “high risk” company by the UK and other nations.

The US has already banned Huawei products and technology from its fixed and cellular networks.

A Reuters report explained: “US officials are creating a new formal policy of denial for shipping items to Huawei that would include items below the 5G level, including 4G items, WiFi 6 and 7, artificial intelligence, and high-performance computing and cloud items”.

