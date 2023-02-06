DAZN raises price; Joshua begins deal with Franklin fight

Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin will be included in the £9.99 per month DAZN saver subscription, making it the first fight in over eight years that fans do not need to pay an additional pay-per-view fee to watch Joshua. Beyond the UK, DAZN is available in over 200 territories.

“I am looking forward to stepping back into the ring on April 1st at The O2 London.” said Joshua. “Mentally and physically i feel ready. I want to put on a show and impress my coach as he has high standards. Franklin has a good style & great attitude, which he has shown in recent fights. This will be my first fight broadcast on DAZN in the UK and will be globally available on the platform. I want to thank DAZN for supporting both myself and the sport of boxing as a whole. I would also like to thank the team at 258 and Matchroom Boxing.”

“I’m ready to show the world why it’s time for me to take my place at the top of the Heavyweight division,” commented Franklin. “Joshua had his time. It’s my time to shock the world! This fight isn’t going to the judge’s card. I will have win number 22 come April 1. That ain’t no April Fool’s joke.”

“What an incredible year Matchroom and DAZN have in store for fight fans around the world – and this is just the beginning,” said Matchroom Sport Chairman Eddie Hearn. “The UK’s biggest boxing star Anthony Joshua returns to our screens on April 1 as he looks to reclaim his spot as the number one Heavyweight on the plant. ‘AJ’ has reset and refocused and he is on a mission to defy his critics as he kicks off his exciting new partnership with DAZN.”