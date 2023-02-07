DCMS loses digital remit

A reorganisation of UK government departments has seen the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport lose its responsibility for digital, reverting to its former title as the Department for Culture, Media and Sport, with Michelle Donelan being replaced as Secretary of State by Lucy Frazer. Donelan has a new role as Science and Technology Secretary, and takes the Digital brief to her new Department.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has created four new departments designed to ensure the whole of government is geared up to deliver for the British people, suggesting the changes will ensure the right skills and teams are focused on the Prime Minister’s five promises: to halve inflation, grow the economy, reduce debt, cut waiting lists and stop the boats.

A new Department for Energy Security and Net Zero, has been tasked with securing the UK’s long-term energy supply, bringing down bills and halving inflation. The move recognises the significant impact rising prices have had on households across the country as a result of Putin’s illegal war in Ukraine, and the need to secure more energy from domestic nuclear and renewable sources as we seize the opportunities of net zero.

A dedicated Department for Science, Innovation and Technology will drive the innovation that will deliver improved public services, create new and better-paid jobs and grow the economy. Having a single department focused on turning scientific and technical innovations into practical, appliable solutions to the challenges faced will help make sure the UK is the most innovative economy in the world, says the government.

A combined Department for Business and Trade will support growth by backing British businesses at home and abroad, promoting investment and championing free trade.

Finally, a re-focused Department for Culture, Media and Sport will recognise the importance of these industries to the economy and build on the UK’s position as a global leader in the creative arts.

Business secretary Grant Shapps becomes the new Energy and Net Zero Secretary, while Kemi Badenoch is promoted to Business and Trade secretary.

Frazer (pictured) was appointed Minister of State in the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities in October 2022. She was previously Minister of State at the Department for Transport. She was Financial Secretary to the Treasury from September 2021 to September 2022. She was Solicitor General from March 2021 to September 2021 and from May 2019 to July 2019. Frazer has been the MP for South East Cambridgeshire since 2015. Prior to being elected to Parliament, she practiced as a barrister and was appointed a Queen’s Counsel in 2013.