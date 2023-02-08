Australia: Nine scores Olympics 2024-2032 rights

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has announced that Nine Entertainment has been awarded the exclusive free and subscription audio-visual rights and non-exclusive audio rights to every Olympic Games from 2024 to 2032.

Commencing in July 2024 with the Olympic Games Paris 2024, Nine will provide Australia with a front row seat to the next five Olympic Games, including the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, Los Angeles 2028 and the yet-to-be-announced 2030 Winter Games, all leading up to Australia’s return to hosting an Olympic Games, in Brisbane in 2032.

Nine will bring the images and sounds of the Games to audiences across its streaming, television, audio and digital platforms, across 9Now, Stan, the 9Network, and talk radio stations 2GB, 3AW, 4BC and 6PR. Full coverage will also be delivered across Nine’s suite of print and online publishing platforms: The Sydney Morning Herald, The Age, Brisbane Times, WA Today, The Australian Financial Review, and nine.com.au.

IOC President, Thomas Bach, said: “Australia is a great sporting nation with a long Olympic history which will be taken to new heights with the hosting of the Olympic Games Brisbane 2032. Our new partnership with Nine will ensure Olympic fans across Australia have unparalleled coverage of the Olympic Games on their platform of choice.”

Mike Sneesby, CEO of Nine, added: “This partnership with the IOC is an important part of Nine’s strategy as we continue to define Australian broadcast and streaming television. We’re delighted to be bringing the Olympic Games to Australians, whenever and however they choose, from Paris 2024 to Brisbane in 2032. These rights complement our recently renewed partnerships with the NRL and Tennis Australia at a time when live sport continues to demonstrate its ability to drive strong growth in streaming audiences and strength in free-to-air TV consumption. Importantly, this deal enables Nine to make the Olympic Games accessible to all Australians across more platforms than ever before. For our audiences, advertisers and teams across Australia, today’s announcement brings the Olympic Games home to Nine, and directly reflects our purpose – Australia Belongs Here.”