Ginny & Georgia enters Netflix’s Most Popular List

In its fifth week, Season 2 of Ginny & Georgia pulled in an additional 38.09 million hours viewed on Netflix’s English TV List in the week commencing January 30th. The mother-daughter coming of age series entered the Most Popular List at #10, and now has 504.77 million total hours viewed with nearly 56 million households who have seen the new season (504.77 million hours viewed divided by 9 hours). Season 1 of had an additionaly 22.55 million hours viewed. Lockwood & Co starring Ruby Stokes, Cameron Chapman and Ali-Hadji Heshmati with 39.42 million hours viewed, Wednesday, Season 2 of Vikings: Valhalla and That ‘90s Show kept viewers entertained. New to the list was the comedy Freeridge with 8.3 million hours viewed.

For a second week, You People held onto the top spot on the English Films List with 65.61 million hours viewed. Co-written by Kenya Barris and Jonah Hill, the contemporary rom-com was # 1 in 64 countries. In Pamela, a love story, fans were given an a glimpse into the life of one of the iconic Pamela Anderson. Directed by Ryan White and produced by Jessica Hargrave, Julia Nottingham and Brandon Thomas Lee, the film debuted in the #2 spot with 24.33 million hours viewed. True Spirit, a true sailing story starring starring Teagan Croft, had 11.09 million hours viewed and was in the Top 10 in 58 countries. Whodunit Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery remained on the list with 6.83 million hours viewed.

Based on a novel of the same name by Javier Castillo, Spanish mystery The Snow Girl moves into the #1 spot on the Non-English TV List with 50.24 million hours viewed in its second week of release. Meanwhile, Korean series make a strong showing on the Non-English TV List, with reality competition Physical 100 at #2 with 31.3 million hours viewed, along with drama Alchemy of Souls (Part 2) and romantic comedies Crash Course in Romance and The Interest of Love. Additionally, Season 3 of Mexican drama La Reina del Sur, Season 2 of Japanese anime Record of Ragnarok, Brazilian drama The Endless Night, French drama Women at War and Turkish fantasy drama series Shahmaran all returned to the list.



Fans flocked to Norwegian films as werewolf thriller Viking Wolf makes its debut at #1 on the Non-English Films List, and is joined on the list by military drama Narvik and fan-favorite Troll. After 11 weeks, Best Picture Oscar-nominated All Quiet on the Western Front remains steady in the #4 spot on the list. Additionally, Italian comedy The Price of Family, South Korean sci-fi thriller JUNG_E, and Indian action-adventure Mission Majnu returned to the list. Spanish thriller Infiesto also entered the list this week.