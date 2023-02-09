Redge Media streaming platform unveils new features
February 9, 2023
Redge Media has launched several enhancements. It has introduced right-to-left language support, a multi-language keyboard for connected TVs, live playback in the Hero section, 4K filtering with a dedicated product and a Top 10 section.
“Our product development is driven by our customers. We listen to their voice and combine it with our know-how cumulated since the early days of OTT. The result is the Redge Media Roadmap with quarterly releases of the new features. And with the recent release Redge Media can address the MENA region and right-to-left language communities around the world,” commented states Radosław Józwik, Service Delivery Platform Product Director.