Redge Media streaming platform unveils new features

Redge Media has launched several enhancements. It has introduced right-to-left language support, a multi-language keyboard for connected TVs, live playback in the Hero section, 4K filtering with a dedicated product and a Top 10 section.



Right-to-left language support and multi-language keyboard on connected TV features state Redge Media’s availability to a global audience. The platform can host multi-lingual portals with the cohabitation of LTR and RTL UI and keyboards.



Live playback in Hero allows zapping and previewing of live channel before switching to the full-screen player. 4K content filtering with dedicated product and Top 10 section, as well as the rest of the minor improvements, deliver experience excellence.



Redge Media is the end-to-end video streaming platform designed for broadcasters and telcos to expand their audience. It consists of a Service Delivery Platform and a Video Delivery Platform. Redge Media SDP includes DAM (Digital Asset Management), CMS (Content Management System), integrated e-commerce, analytics and CRM module. It offers extensive platform coverage including web, mobile devices, game consoles and connected TVs as well as HbbTV.



“Our product development is driven by our customers. We listen to their voice and combine it with our know-how cumulated since the early days of OTT. The result is the Redge Media Roadmap with quarterly releases of the new features. And with the recent release Redge Media can address the MENA region and right-to-left language communities around the world,” commented states Radosław Józwik, Service Delivery Platform Product Director.