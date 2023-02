Sling TV launches Freestream

Live streaming TV service Sling TV has launched its free advertising-supported streaming television service (FAST) – Sling Freestream – in the US.

Unveiled on Sling’s eighth birthday and National Cut the Cord Day, Freestream is available through the Sling app on all Roku devices, and is rolling out across Comcast, LG, Samsung, Vizio and Xbox devices, providing customers a no-barrier entry point to programming without any payment or credit card required. Freestream will roll out across all Sling-compatible devices in the coming months.

“Sling Freestream is a great new service that helps meet consumers’ evolving needs,” said Gary Schanman, group president, Sling TV. “We know some people want free content, some may want a year-round paid subscription, while others may want to subscribe for certain events or shows. We have coupled world-class content with the option to easily flex in and out of premium pay-TV, creating a one-of-a-kind entertainment experience.”

Sling Freestream delivers more than 210 channels and 41,000 on-demand titles – for free. Genres include news, sports, game shows and crime dramas to sitcoms, animal antics, nature, home improvement, cooking and more.

In addition, Freestream offers international programming in seven languages, such as AajTak International, Zona TUDN, ARY News, France24, beIN Sports Xtra, SonyKal, Noticias Univision 24/7, TVP World, Al Jazeera English and Al Arabiya.

Adding to its entertainment experience, Sling Freestream users have the ability to subscribe to more than 50 standalone streaming services (AMC+, discovery+, MGM+, Showtime, etc.) and/or add a Sling Orange or Sling Blue base service.

Sling Freestream will grow its free content catalogue over the next few months and continue to enhance the user experience. Future Sling Freestream features include universal search functionality, enhanced channel surfing, updated guide filters, autoplay capabilities and more.

“On top of the popular content and a seamless user experience, Sling Freestream provides a premium advertising experience that benefits viewers and advertisers alike,” Schanman added. “Built on the same advertising tech that powers Sling, Freestream is yet another opportunity for us to lead, innovate and deliver a greater impact for our advertisers.”