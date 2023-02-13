Forecast: Africa to add 9m SVoD subs by 2028

Africa will have 15.57 million paying SVoD subscriptions by 2028, up from 6.15 million at end-2022, according to the Africa OTT TV and Video Forecasts report from analyst firm Digital TV Research. Despite this fast growth, SVoD penetration rates will remain low, with only 7 per cent of TV households paying for at least one subscription by 2028 –up from 4 per cent at end-2022.

“Take-up is inhibited by low disposable incomes,” advises Simon Murray, Principal Analyst at Digital TV Research. “Limited fixed broadband penetration also stifles growth, with few mobile operators offering OTT options. Not all global SVoD platforms will start in every African country – restricting choice.”

Netflix will have 6.94 million subscribers by 2028 – or 45 per cent of the region’s total. Disney+ will only have 1.29 million subscriptions by 2028, with roll-out expected to be restricted to Nigeria and South Africa. Paramount+ is only likely to start in South Africa. HBO has a distribution deal with Showmax.

Prime Video will start in Nigeria and South Africa in 2023. Digital TV Research forecasts 3.01 million Amazon Prime Video subscribers by 2028. Apple TV+ launched in only eight African countries in November 2019, with 228,000 paying subs expected by 2028.