Snapchat adds BBC Studios content

Snap has announced a new content partnership with BBC Studios, the BBC Group’s commercial subsidiary, to host made-for-mobile, short-form content on Snapchat Discover.

BBC Studios will publish highlights and behind the scenes content from the popular motoring entertainment show, BBC Top Gear, and all the drama from soap opera, EastEnders, on Snapchat.

New channel Funny Parts will also get its Snapchat debut. Funny Parts offers some of the best comedy and entertainment from BBC Studios, focusing on new short-form content, and clips of the funniest moments from a catalogue of comedy, including This Country (pictured), Inside Number 9 and The Young Offenders. Digital-first commissions from the channel include Hack Attack and Little Rants, which feature a host of familiar faces including new comedy talent and stars from TOWIE and Ru Paul’s Drag Race.

The content deal also includes shows from BBC Earth, the home of BBC Studios’ science and nature content, showcasing the best from the archives alongside original commissions with Snapchatters in over 20 countries able to watch new content each week.

Lucy Luke, Head of UK Partnerships at Snap said: “We are thrilled to continue strengthening our partnership with BBC to bring great entertainment content to Snapchat. This partnership continues our commitment to bringing Snapchatters their favourite shows, tailor-made for mobile – whether that’s watching goals and behind the scenes content from your favourite sports team, catching up on your favourite TV shows or news stories from trusted publishers – Snapchat Discover is one of the fastest ways to be entertained, inspired and informed. As our slate of UK broadcasters continue to grow, we look forward to bringing these fan-favourite TV shows from BBC Studios to millions of Snapchatters.”

Jasmine Dawson, SVP for Digital Consumer Engagement at BBC Studios said: “We are very excited about this partnership which provides a great opportunity to engage with the Snap community and reach audiences on a new platform. BBC Studios’ brands and shows are followed by millions and seen by billions and this partnership will support our growth strategy to diversify our reach, engagement and revenues. Our incredible content slate, covering many different genres, will entertain and educate audiences on Snap with well-known brands such as BBC Earth, Top Gear and EastEnders as well as new channels including Funny Parts. We’re looking forward to beginning a valuable new partnership and bringing our content to new audiences on Snap.”