Study: TikTok increasingly popular among kids
February 13, 2023
Findings from online safety and digital wellbeing specialist Qustodio give extensive insight into children’s digital behaviour and app use across 2022, detailing the online habits of children aged 4-18, studying trends in screen time, social media, educational usage, mobile gaming, online entertainment, and communication.
The report, From Alpha to Z: Raising the digital generations, studies global popularity and usage of a wide range of applications and platforms, revealing children’s favourites across 2022.
Key findings:
- 70 per cent of parents assert that screens and technology are now a distraction from family time, and device use causes weekly or daily arguments in over 49 per cent of households.
- Children’s TikTok usage climbed to an all-time high across the year, averaging 107 minutes per day – an increase of 18 per cent from 2021.
- From all app categories, children spent the most time on social media daily, averaging 56 mins/day, followed by online video apps (45 mins/day), and gaming (38 mins/day).
- YouTube is children’s most popular app overall, with 63 per cent of children using it globally.
- Despite YouTube’s popularity, children spent 60 per cent more time on TikTok over 2022, with time spent on YouTube averaging 67 mins/day versus TikTok’s 107.
- While children increasingly spent more time on social media and video streaming apps, time on communications apps fell, with time on Zoom dipping by 21 per cent, and Skype by 37 per cent.
- 80 per cent of parents believe that monitoring their child or children’s screen time is necessary, and as device use increases in a classroom setting, one in three parents would like to be more involved in how their child uses these devices in school.