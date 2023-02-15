Data: US app installs surge on Super Bowl day

Super Bowl LVII on February 12th brought in an average 113 million TV viewers, according to Nielsen. But consumers weren’t merely tuning in, they were also turning to their mobile devices to make the most of Super Bowl Sunday – from ordering food to placing bets and even shopping.

Mobile marketing analytics platform Adjust analysed mobile app installs, sessions, and session lengths and found that streaming app installs in the US grew by 3 per cent this Super Bowl day, compared to Super Bowl day in 2022. Additionally, installs were 17 per cent. above the 2022 average.

Meanhile, Food delivery Installs jumped 18 per cent YoY on Super Bowl day. Installs were also 14 per cent higher on Super Bowl day, compared to the 2022 average. Food delivery sessions in the US climbed 17 per cent YoY on Super Bowl day. Sessions were also 21 per cent above the 2022 average. Users spent an average of 22.7 minutes on food delivery apps, 1.66 minutes more than the average session length on Super Bowl day 2022.

Installs for shopping apps increased by 41 per cent YoY on Super Bowl day. Installs were also 25 per cent higher than the 2022 average. American users spent an average 9.49 minutes on shopping apps this Super Bowl day, 0.66 longer than last year.

Sports betting app installs increased by 2 per cent YoY on Super Bowl day in the US. App sessions for sports betting apps were 3 per cent higher than the 2022 average.

Installs of sports news apps in the US increased by 19 per cent YoY on Super Bowl day. Installs were also 19 per cent above January’s average.

