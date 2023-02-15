DAZN closes Eleven Group acquisition

Direct-to-consumer sports streaming company DAZN has completed its acquisition of Eleven Group businesses and US-headquartered social media creative agency Team Whistle.

The company says the acquisition further demonstrates its ambition to become the ultimate global sports destination for fans by combining access to premium rights with a range of other products and services, including gaming, e-commerce and social experiences.

Eleven’s portfolio of rights broadens DAZN’s footprint, making DAZN the home of football in Europe. As well as offering popular local sports content in Germany, Italy, Japan, Spain, Canada, US and UK, DAZN adds Belgium, Portugal and Taiwan. Belgium includes the domestic football league (Jupiler Pro League) as well as other international content. Portugal holds key international football rights, such as the English Premier League and UEFA Champion’s League, and Taiwan has local baseball.

With over 700 million followers across channels and a growing distribution network that generates five billion views per month, Team Whistle’s social reach and strategy will help DAZN develop its engagement with new and existing audiences. Whistle will leverage DAZN’s rights and talent to create off-platform value, build audiences and drive fans towards its paid-for services and content.

These enhanced social media and fan engagement capabilities positions DAZN as the perfect partner for rights holders, delivering both a scalable and robust platform on which to stream their live content and the ability to engage and increase their global fanbases.

“Today is a big moment as we officially welcome Eleven and Team Whistle to the DAZN family,” declared Shay Segev, CEO, DAZN Group. “This acquisition is an important element for our continuing growth – acquiring top quality rights, expanding in new markets in Belgium, Portugal and Taiwan, and developing our social reach and engagement by bringing Team Whistle’s network and expertise to DAZN. Overall, the deal adds scale and firmly establishes DAZN as a global leader in innovation and disruption as well as positioning us as the ultimate sports destination.”